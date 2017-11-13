presents

BIKE FOR HUMANITY

A fun virtual bike ride to benefit others during the Coronavirus crisis

#BikeForHumanity is about taking a passionate, purposeful, and virtual bike ride in your neighborhood with Bill Walton and his friends to raise money for super important and immediate causes.

All net proceeds will benefit the victims of COVID-19 and the health care workers involved in their care!

How can
you help?

You can ride by yourself or with family. If you see some friends along the way, it is important to maintain a minimum of 6 feet 11 inches away from everybody during your ride!

And, just by riding, you’ll be helping thousands of people in need during the Coronavirus crisis.

Hi, I’m Bill Walton!

I love my bike, and I love being alive.

These seemingly inseparable aspects of my life are great privileges— privileges that sadly not everybody has—even in the best of times.

With privilege comes responsibility, obligation, and duty; and with the global health COVID-19 crisis changing everything for everybody these days, we are doing something about and for the exacerbated challenges that so many of our communities now face, not the least of which are food and medical care.

Each rider counts

When it comes to #BikeForHumanity, each rider counts to help people live better during the Coronavirus crisis. Your donation will go to these charities:

All of our activities here are in complete compliance with the CDC’s guidelines. 100% of the net proceeds go directly to these wonderful and ongoing programs.

LIVE-STREAMING
BILL’S RIDE!


APR 25, 2020
RIDE 9 AM ~ 11 PM PST
LIVE STREAM 1 PM ~ 3 PM PST

Bill and his friends will enjoy the ride and stream it with a 4-hour delay. Everybody can ride safely, and then watch and listen when they get back home!

Are you taking a
fun bike ride
in your neighborhood?

If you’re going to take this fun bike ride outdoors with your family and friends, please take the six suggestions below with you and share them with your loved ones.

Organize

If you’re going to ride your bike outdoors with family and friends, please plan your ride and go into uncrowded places. Do not congregate!

Safety First

Don’t ride your bike without any protection! If you don’t have any gear, don’t forget to go back to step 1 and ask a friend for spares. Safety first.

6 ft 11 in rule!

For everyone’s safety, respect each other’s space while riding. Keep a distance of at least 6 feet and 11 inches apart from each other for the entire ride!

Take Care!

Keep in mind that you may not be the only one riding with your family and friends. There will also be cars, pedestrians, and puppies in your way.

Celebrate

This isn’t a race! This is about riding separately, together! After your ride, you can celebrate that you’re living a full life, and helping others, even during the crisis!

Share

Every celebration deserves recognition. Share your experience on your Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram by using #BikeForHumanity

Share your
moments with
@BikeForHumanity

Capture those fantastic #BikeForHumanity moments with your crew, and share them on Instagram by tagging @BikeForHumanity and using #BikeForHumanity. 

You can even start sharing them from now to show how you’re supporting these causes!

#BikeForHumanity is a program that is good for us individually, and good for everyone else, collectively. And, we have no qualms or shame about having a good time while we help others!

Sponsors

These amazing brands support #BikeForHumanity!

We all need your support!

Join this important, historic and fun bike ride today. It's free! Or if you'd like, you can make a donation to get a real medal!

Your donation includes a Bike for Humanity medal shipped to you! And as a thank you for your donation, our sponsors have provided exclusive discounts, available in your confirmation email.

Take a fun bike ride for a good cause!

Support the cause by sharing #BikeForHumanity today!

Got any questions or concerns?

During these crazy times, you may have a bunch of questions or concerns. We got you. We’re here for you.

